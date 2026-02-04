Weather Forecast: Record highs likely the next few days

MISSOULA — High pressure continues to bring significantly above average temperatures to the Treasure State on Wednesday, with the next couple of days remaining in record high territory.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 2.4.26

Highs will range from the upper 40s in valleys (especially in NW Montana) that see weak inversions develop to the low 60s. The average for early February is low to mid 30s, depending on exact location.

Dry and stagnant conditions will continue with a mix of clouds and sun through Saturday before a bit of a pattern change arrives later weekend.

During the Sunday/Monday time frame, a cold front will move through the Northern Rockies, dropping highs into the low 40s by Monday with widely scattered mountain snow and valley rain (maybe switching to light valley snow Monday morning).

While it won’t be a blockbuster system, the door opens for other systems to move into the newly developed trough.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: