Weather Forecast: Record highs likely Tuesday before big changes midweek

MISSOULA - Man, this is some weather, huh?! High pressure is keeping us mostly sunny, dry and very warm... like 20° to almost 30° above average for this time of year across western Montana!

PM Weather 4-20-2026

Needless to say, record highs will likely fall Tuesday as we top out in the mid 70s to mid 80s across the region with mostly sunny skies.

Erin Yost

Tuesday night, an isolated thunderstorm will be possible in Lincoln, Sanders & Mineral Counties as our next big, weather system moves in.

Expect widespread mountain snow and valley rain Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s, but fall further Thursday & Friday into the upper 40s. As of now, passes have the potential to pick up 1"- 6" by Friday morning with slick travel at times.

Things look to stay cooler (50s) this upcoming weekend with partly cloudy skies.