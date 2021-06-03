Weather Forecast: Record highs possible across the northern Rockies Thursday

MISSOULA — The heat continues across the northern Rockies Thursday with highs well into the 90s in many locations. Areas around Troy, Libby and Trout Creek along with central Idaho will see temperatures pushing 100 degrees this afternoon.

By late afternoon and continuing overnight a threat for thunderstorms will develop across west-central and southwest Montana along with central Idaho. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong with gusty winds and hail the main threats with these.

Temperatures will be cooler Friday, however, still be running around 12-15 degrees above seasonal averages as highs top out in the 80s. Once again, a chance for an afternoon and even thunderstorm will develop, especially across southwest Montana.

Temperatures return to more seasonal readings this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s along with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.