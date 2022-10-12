Weather Forecast: Record warm start to October continues

MISSOULA - The ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our weather pattern for the past several weeks continues through this week and even into next week.

Highs will remain 10º to 15º above seasonal normal, remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The normal highs are in the mid to upper 50s.

The only weather disturbance to talk about is a low-pressure system that will drop south out of Canada and impact the Great Lakes Region.

Since this is well off to our east, impacts will be very small with just a few light showers possible along and east of the Divide Friday and Saturday afternoons.

