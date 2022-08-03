Weather Forecast: Red Flag Warnings again Thursday

MISSOULA — Looking at high fire danger again Thursday with gusty winds leading to another Red Flag Warning. This warning starts at noon Thursday and runs through 9 pm.

A Lake Wind Advisory is also in place Thursday as gusty winds create choppy lake conditions on Flathead Lake. Expect wave heights of around 1-3 ft.

Winds will finally calm down Friday with temperatures running a bit cooler as well, expect highs in the low to upper 80s.

Another warm up is expected next week with highs returning to the 90s. However, temperatures reaching and returning to 100 degrees is not expected.