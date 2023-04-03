Weather Forecast: Remaining chilly with scattered snow

MISSOULA - Scattered snow showers will continue tonight, Tuesday and even Wednesday.

Valleys will see off-and-on light accumulations with snow quickly melting.

Mountains will see several inches of snow continue leading snow-covered roads over mountain passes.

A brief break from the precipitation sets up Thursday with dry weather and highs in the 40s to low 50s.

A warmer and wet weather system sets up Friday and Saturday.

This will bring a mix of rain and snow to the mountains with rain showers in the valleys.

The highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

We are looking at warmer weather for at least a short while at the start of next week.

Highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s Sunday and low to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

