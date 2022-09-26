Weather Forecast: Remaining dry and warm through Wednesday

MISSOULA — A strong high pressure ridge keeps sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday of this week. High temperatures will be running around. 10-15 degrees above normal topping out in the 70s and 80s.

A low pressure system and cold front will bring cooler temperatures along with scattered rain showers Thursday and potentially into Friday as well. High temperatures will drop into the 60s on both days.

Models are showing a high pressure ridge rebuilding for the weekend with temperatures topping out in the 60s to low 70s with sunny skies.