Weather Forecast: Remaining hot with isolated storms

MISSOULA — Radar is showing scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. These will be off and on into the evening time.

The trend for the rest of this week will be hot temperatures Thursday and Friday with highs in the 90s. Expect sunshine during the morning with increasing clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evenings. Storms will be capable of producing brief but heavy rain.

Drier air will move in Saturday cutting off our chance for rain. Expect hot temperatures to stick around with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Hot and dry weather sticks around into next week with highs remaining in the low to upper 90s and sunny skies overhead.