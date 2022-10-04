Weather Forecast: Remaining sunny, warm and dry

Each day this week is expected to be similar to the day before, thanks to blocking high pressure.

Daytime temperatures will be on the warm side, winds will be generally light and lows will be cool.

Confidence is high that the ridge of high pressure will remain in control through the weekend.

Unfortunately, smoke may start to make its way back into western Montana as wildfires are still burning in parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Some hazy skies will be possible this week under the ridge of high pressure.

Models are showing this ridge beginning to break down by the beginning of next week.

High temperatures will remain in the 70s through Monday then drop into the 50s Tuesday.

Rain showers will also be possible with this pattern change, however, how much rain is still uncertain.

Stay tuned.

