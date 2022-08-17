Weather Forecast: Remaining very hot & crispy

MISSOULA — Nothing has changed to our weather pattern through at least Sunday with a ridge of high pressure dominating the region. Highs will be well into the 90s through Sunday running 10-15 degrees above seasonal normal.

Models are showing a weak push of Monsoon moisture building in Friday and Saturday. The only impacts most of us will see from this are a few more clouds building in during the afternoon and evening. Southwest Montana will have a slight chance to see a few isolated storms develop however, only light rain is expected.

Starting next week, models are showing a slightly cooler weather set up and a better chance to get some rain and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Right now rain chances look to be in the 30-40% range for all of western Montana. Unfortunately, this looks to be short lived as most models show another warm up with hot and dry weather continuing through the end of the month.