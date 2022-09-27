Weather Forecast: Remaining warm through Wednesday, cooler with showers Thursday

MISSOULA - High pressure brings warm, sunny and dry conditions for at least two more days with temperatures running near record highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Changes start Thursday as a low-pressure system brings rain to western Montana through Friday.

Now, this system won't be as wet as our previous system, however, models have been trending wetter over the last 24 hours.

Mountains look to range between .25" - .75". Glacier National Park looks to see the most rain with amounts between 1.00" - 1.50" possible.

The valleys of Western Montana will see rain generally between .10" - .25".

High pressure will build back in for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s to low 70s.

