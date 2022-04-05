Weather Forecast: Remaining windy with snow showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — Looking at another active day Tuesday with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. Winds will gust to around 35-45 mph today. Snow will also be possible for both mountains and valleys. Under the stronger snow bands snow could quickly accumulate leading to slippery and snow covered roads. Travelers should be ready for changeable road conditions and sudden reduced visibility through Tuesday evening.

High pressure will build leading to quieter and warmer weather to end the week with temperatures pushing 70 degrees by Friday.

This won't last long as models are showing another cold weather system moving in this weekend and continuing through the middle of next week. High temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s with snow showers possible for both mountains and valleys. We'll have more details on this in the coming days.

