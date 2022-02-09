Weather Forecast: Reming dry and mild

MISSOULA — A weak system is bringing very light snow showers, primarily to the mountains to start this Wednesday. Showers will continue in this manner through mid to late morning before dissipating. Highs will again be in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday continues to look like the warmest day of the week, with another round of near-record warm high temperatures in many valleys. Normal highs for this time of year range in the mid 30s, however, forecast highs could exceed 50 degrees in western Montana and 60 degrees in north central Idaho. Now, not everywhere will see temperatures that warm, but it will sure feel quite mild considering the date on the calendar.

Dry weather will continue through the weekend with highs remaining in the low to upper 40s.

Monday (Feb 14) looks to be the next chance at seeing any form of precipitation, this will also include a drop in temperatures back into the 30s through the first half of next week.