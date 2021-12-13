Weather Forecast. Scattered rain and snow Monday

MISSOULA — We'll see active weather continue Monday with scattered mountain snow and valley rain/snow. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year with highs topping out in the mid 30s to low 40s.

A cold front will approach western Montana tonight. Precipitation is expected to pick up as this front approaches, however, before it arrives valleys will see precipitation as a rain/snow mix or even freezing rain. By Tuesday morning the cold front is expected to reach western Montana changing precipitation to all snow. This could create some difficult driving conditions for that Tuesday commute to work or school.

Behind the front, temperatures cool off to end the week. Highs will top out only in the 20s to low 30s Wednesday through Friday. Another round of snow looks likely Thursday as our next system approaches the region.