Weather Forecast: Scattered rain and snow this morning

MISSOULA — A quick moving cold front move through western Montana this morning bringing light valley rain/snow along with mountain snow. Precipitation will be most widespread across northwest Montana and weaken quickly as it tracks south.

Breezy winds will also develop today with this system with wind gusts between 25-35 mph.

The end of the week is shaping up to be quite nice with highs in the 40s and 50s on both Thursday and Friday.

Our next system will bring another round of rain to all of western Montana by the weekend.

This system is shaping up to be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.