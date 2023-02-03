Weather Forecast: Scattered rain and snow this weekend

MISSOULA - Our next system is on the way and will move in tonight and continue into Saturday morning.

Mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region will be most impacted by snow.

Lolo, Lookout and Marias passes will see snow-covered roads and difficult travel into tomorrow.

The most impacted valley locations will be across northwest Montana, especially in the Flathead Valley.

A wintry mix of rain/snow, snow and freezing rain could lead to difficult travel into Saturday.

After a mostly dry day Saturday, our next weather system will again bring some mountain snow and valley rain/snow Sunday.

This weather setup of mountain snow and valley rain/snow will continue into next week with high temperatures topping out in the mid-30s to low 40s.

