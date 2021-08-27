Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and cooler Friday

MISSOULA — A low pressure system and cold front will move through western Montana Friday, bringing with it cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers. Shower activity will be most widespread north of the I-90 corridor, where wetting rains (0.10 or more) are likely. Along and south of the I-90 corridor, only a few light showers are expected. High temperatures will top out in the 60s.

The weekend is shaping up to be very nice with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.

Dry and pleasant weather is expected through next week. The warmest day will come Monday with highs in the 70s and 80s. After this, slightly below average temperatures are expected for the rest of the week with highs mostly in the 70s.