Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms for your Memorial Day

Showers and Storms
Posted at 3:03 PM, May 29, 2023
MISSOULA — Well, after looking like it would be mainly dry, showers and storms have again popped up this afternoon.

Most of these have developed across Northwest Montana. These look to continue through early evening (before 7 p.m) then drying out after.

Most of Western Montana stays warm and dry Tuesday with highs again in the 70s and low 80s.

The one exception will be in southwest Montana where an increase in moisture will bring back the chance for scattered showers and storms by the afternoon.

Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, a very similar weather pattern to last week will develop with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon and evening.

Highs will remain in the 70s to low 80s.

