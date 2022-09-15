Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Posted at 3:02 PM, Sep 15, 2022
MISSOULA - Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.

Although a few showers could develop in Northwest Montana, most of the shower activity will be from Missoula and south.

Dry weather is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week, a trough of low pressure will bring cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers across western Montana.

Along with the showers, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday.

