MISSOULA — Scattered showers and storms are popping up again around Western Montana this afternoon.

No strong storms are expected with these continuing into the evening.

Each day this week will showcase a similar weather set up with off and on showers and storms along with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This exact setup will carry on right through the weekend and into the start of next week.

