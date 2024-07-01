Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Western Montana this afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures remain mostly in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. During this time, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will stick around primarily impacting Northwest Montana.

Showers and storms will develop each afternoon and continue into the evening.

We start to see a pattern change around the 4th of July as high pressure returns. This will bring an end to precipitation chances as highs return to the 80s and even some low 90s into the weekend.

Taking a quick look at the extended forecast, models are hinting at the first heat wave of the year to start next week.

Right now, temperatures are running well into the mid and upper 90s through next week and continuing into the following weekend. We'll bring updates on this throughout the week.

