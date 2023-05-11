Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Thursday

MISSOULA - Looking at a beautiful Spring day across the Northern Rockies with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

A few showers or thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon and evening.

Those who fall under the stronger storms could see moderate rainfall.

High pressure builds this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday through Sunday and sunny skies overhead.

Temperatures continue to increase next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Moisture from a low pressure circulating in the desert southwest may try to bring a few scattered storms at times.

However, the overall trend is to stay warm and dry through next week.