MISSOULA — Another mild day around today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region.

Showers and a few isolated storms return tonight as the low pressure and cold front moves through.

Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 50s with rain showers on Friday.

Cool and active weather continues into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50.

