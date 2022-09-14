Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around

MISSOULA — A low pressure system will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday. These look to be most widespread across Northwest Montana with highs across the region in the 70s.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast Thursday with the focus shifting into west-central and southwest Montana. Northwest Montana remains mostly dry.

The low pressure system will also help improve air quality and decrease smoke through the rest of this week.

Friday will be mostly dry with a few isolated storms in southwest Montana. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Looking at the weekend and into next week, a trough of low pressure will keep scattered showers in the forecast. Temperatures will also continue to fall with highs next week struggling to reach 70 degrees. Cooler temperatures along with higher humidity levels will also decrease fire activity which in turn will produce less smoke and haze across the region.