Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

MISSOULA — Showers and thunderstorms will again be possible Wednesday as monsoon moisture from the southwest moves into the northern Rockies.

Northwest Montana will see light rain showers during the morning then southwest Montana will see another round of thunderstorms this afternoon. Most of the storms this afternoon are forecast to develop along a line from Hamilton to Drummond and south. Gusty winds, lightning and brief heavy rain will be the main impacts.

A few isolated thunderstorms could impact the same locations in southwest Montana Thursday. Other than that expect another smoky and hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thunderstorm chances come to an end Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds and temperatures heat up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both days with smoky and hazy conditions.

Looking at Sunday and Monday of next week, model guidance is trending toward high chances for showers and thunderstorms. Rain amounts are still uncertain, but these two days have the highest chances for rain across the region compared to what we have seen in a while. Stay tuned!