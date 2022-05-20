Weather Forecast: Scattered showers continue Friday

MISSOULA — Looking at another cool day Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers along with even an isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon.

Temperatures slowly warm into the weekend, however, highs still remain below seasonal normal topping out in the 50s to low 60s. Showers will again be possible this weekend with most of those in southwest Montana.

Temperatures begin to warm next week as a ridge of high pressure builds. Temperatures return to seasonal normal by Monday and Tuesday with highs. Temperatures are then expected to rise to above normal by the end of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday.