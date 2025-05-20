Weather Forecast: Areas of frost Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — We'll be mostly dry and cool today as highs are again running below normal in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be a few isolated showers possible this afternoon as well.

Skies clear a bit tonight allowing temperatures to drop quickly once the sunsets. Areas of frost could develop by Wednesday morning, especially for locations where clearing has occured.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will slowly begin to warm, however, scattered showers remain a possibility each day as we remain under a somewhat active weather pattern.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday, then mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday.

Taking a quick look at the long term. A strong ridge of high pressure will build Sunday into next week.

This looks to bring an end to our cool and wet weather with upper 70s and 80s returning next week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: