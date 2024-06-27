Weather Forecast: Scattered showers continue through Friday morning

MISSOULA — Temperatures are running much cooler today behind the cold front that rolled through earlier this morning. Highs today will top out mostly in the 60s.

Scattered rain showers will stick around primarily for Northwest Montana tonight into Friday morning.

Skies will start to clear Friday afternoon into Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s Friday then upper 70s and low 80s Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast Sunday afternoon and continue through Tuesday of next week. Highs will be running mostly in the 70s During this time.

Models are showing a return to high pressure by the middle of next week with temperatures back in the 80s and sunny skies overhead.

