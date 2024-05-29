Weather Forecast: Scattered showers continue through this evening

MISSOULA — Behind the passage of the cold front last night, temperatures are running around 20º to 25º cooler today compared to yesterday.

Even though the bulk of the moisture has moved out, "leftover" showers from yesterday's system will continue for Western Montana into the evening.

High pressure will once again build on Thursday and continue into the weekend. This won't be a very strong high pressure ridge, however, expect drier and warmer conditions for the end of the week and weekend with highs returning to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our next weather system will bring another round of rain and cooler temperatures by Monday of next week.

