Weather Forecast: Scattered showers continue Wednesday

MISSOULA — After a little light snow for the mountains this morning, we're expecting mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s today.

A few flurries may fall in the mountains with valleys generally staying dry.

Our next weather system moves in Wednesday bringing another round of snow to mountain passes along with light rain or a rain-snow mix in the valleys.

Valley rain and snow will be most widespread across Northwest Montana on Wednesday.

A few light showers linger into Thursday with temperatures running in the mid to upper 40s.

Cooler temperatures move in to end the week and weekend.

Highs drop into the low 40s on Thursday and Friday then mid to upper 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

