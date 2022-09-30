Weather Forecast: Scattered showers linger for some Saturday

MISSOULA - A low-pressure system will continue to slowly work its way through the northern Rockies through this weekend.

Scattered showers are expected tonight for west-central and southwest Montana and continue off and on for the same region through the day Saturday.

Northwest Montana will start to dry out this afternoon, which will bring a bit warmer temperatures along with more sunshine to the northwest part of the state through this weekend.

High pressure will build next week, this will lead to sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the 60s to mid-70s through next week.

