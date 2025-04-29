Weather Forecast: Scattered showers linger this evening

Watch Now
Scattered showers linger through tonight before a big warm up moves in for the end of the week.
MISSOULA — Expect off-and-on rain showers through this evening, however, they will becoming less widespread as a high pressure ridge builds. Highs today top out in the 50s.

We are tracking the warmest temperatures of the season on Thursday and Friday.

Highs make it back into the low to mid 70s Thursday before warming into the upper 70s and low 80s Friday.

Changes move in for the weekend, however, highs remain warm Saturday as temperatures stay in the 70s.

The best chance of rain for the weekend moves in Sunday with temperatures back in the 50s to low 60s.

