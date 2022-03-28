Weather Forecast: Scattered showers Monday

MISSOULA — A system will move through the Northern Rockies and produce rain showers this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will also be possible for central Idaho, west central and southwest Montana. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, small hail and some heavy rain will occur with some storms.

Tuesday morning a cold front will move across the Continental Divide and lower snow levels to around 3000 feet across northwest Montana and 4000 to 5000 feet across southwest Montana. Areas with the best potential for snow will be in the higher elevations of southwest Montana such as Georgetown Lake where an inch or two is possible. Light rain will fall during the morning in the valleys of west-central and southwest Montana.

Drier conditions develop Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Our next system could then bring some very light rain/snow back by Thursday, however, as this will be a weak system only light rain is expected in the valleys with light snow in the mountains.