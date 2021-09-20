Weather Forecast: Scattered showers Monday morning

MISSOULA — Lingering rain showers and some mountain snow will stick around Monday morning for western Montana. These showers will come to end by the afternoon with some clearing as well. Expect highs today in the mid to upper 50s.

Clearing skies tonight will lead to a chilly Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be right around the freezing mark for most of western Montana. If you're holding onto any outdoor plants, maybe a good idea to cover those this evening.

High pressure will lead to warmer and drier weather for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Tuesday then warm mostly into the 70s through the upcoming weekend.