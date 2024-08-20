Weather Forecast: Scattered showers return Wednesday

MISSOULA — After a very active last few days, we settle down for today. Highs top out in the low to mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Showers return primarily to northwest Montana late tonight into Wednesday morning. Then return to Southwest Montana on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

No strong storms are expected with these primarily forming along and east of the Divide.

Highs Wednesday will be running a bit cooler topping out in the 70s to low 80s.

Warm and dry weather returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s potentially even pushing 90s by Friday.

Clouds will be increasing on Friday as a cold front approaches the region. Behind the front expect cooler and wet weather for the weekend.

Expect scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder Saturday and Sunday with highs only in the 60s to low 70s.

