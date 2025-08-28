Weather Forecast: Scattered showers & storms continue for some to end the week

MISSOULA — Our current low pressure system tracking across the region has brought anywhere from 0.10” to an inch of rain for most areas in Western Montana — particularly the southwest quarter of the state.

Erin Yost

Erin Yost

The system will continue to move northward overnight and into Friday before turning to the east. With that, widely scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will follow that general movement, impacting folks in northwest Montana and along the Divide for Friday.

Weather Forecast: 8.28.25

Valley fog will be likely the next couple of mornings as residual low-level moisture remains; otherwise, a very nice warming and drying trend is on tap for the holiday weekend!

Look for mainly sunny skies and highs well into the 80s and even low 90s into at least midweek.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: