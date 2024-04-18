Weather Forecast: Scattered showers this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — An unstable atmosphere is leading to some isolated showers and graupel showers this afternoon. These will continue into the evening with highs today in the 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will build Friday and Saturday leading to sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s Friday and middle 50s to low 60s Saturday.

Our next weather system bring light rain showers by Sunday with temperatures dropping slightly into the low and middle 50s.

Temperatures will warm again to start next week with highs back in the low 60s Monday then mid 60s to low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Models are showing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast by around Wednesday of next week.

