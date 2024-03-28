Weather Forecast: Scattered showers through Friday

MISSOULA — We'll continue to see off and on valley rain and mountain snow into this evening. Very little impacts are expected over mountain passes with only wet roads expected this afternoon, however, some light snow could accumulate tonight as the sun sets.

We'll stay mostly dry Friday with some isolated showers popping up during the afternoon. Valleys could see isolated rain or graupel showers.

Looking at the Easter weekend, a low pressure system will be tracking to the south and east of us. If you have plans to travel this weekend, areas east of the continental divide will see snow showers Friday night into Saturday. This would impact Homestake and MacDonald Passes with winter driving conditions.

West of the divide will be dry and pleasant through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.

High pressure will continue to build as we start next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Monday and 60s Tuesday.