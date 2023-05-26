Weather Forecast: Scattered showers through the Memorial Day weekend

MISSOULA - Really nothing has changed in our weather forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Whatever plans you have, just expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Isolated storms are still possible Sunday afternoon and evening, however, they will not be as numerous compared to Saturday.

Monday and Tuesday show shower and thunderstorm chances briefly decreasing, with highs in the 70s.

Warm and active weather then moves back in for the middle and end of next week with highs in the 70s to low 80s with scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

