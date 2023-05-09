Weather Forecast: Scattered showers through Thursday

MISSOULA - Scattered arin showers and thunderstorms continue for western Montana through this evening.

The highs today top out in the 50s to low 60s.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday of this week.

Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, a very strong ridge of high pressure will build.

This high pressure brings temperatures into the 70s and 80s again for our weekend.

Looking at next week, models are showing this strong ridge to continue to strengthen.

Temperatures will top out in the 80s for western Montana, with some 90s even possible by Monday and Tuesday.