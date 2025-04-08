Weather Forecast: Scattered showers through tonight

MISSOULA — We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds along with a few scattered rain showers Tuesday.

These rain showers will continue into the evening with highs today in the 50s.

Temperatures remain in the 50s Wednesday with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

A quick moving high pressure ridge will allow temperatures to return to the 60s and low 70s on Thursday along with mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front will move through Friday dropping temperatures back into the 50s with scattered rain showers by the weekend.

