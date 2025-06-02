Weather Forecast: Scattered showers through Tuesday

MISSOULA — Well, the expected pattern change we talked about last week is here, however, just much weaker than things were looking last week.

Temperatures will be mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s through Tuesday with scattered showers primarily falling across Northwest Montana.

By Wednesday, another ridge of high pressure builds to end the week and continues into the weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s on Wednesday, then the 80s Thursday through Sunday.

The 90s will again be possible as we go into the start of next week.

