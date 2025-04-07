Weather Forecast: Scattered showers to start the week

MISSOULA — A cold front is on the way Monday afternoon bringing cooler temperatures along with rain showers through the evening.

As the front approaches and moves through winds will also pick up with gusts of 25-30 mph possible.

Temperatures drop back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with a few scattered rain showers sticking around.

A quick moving high pressure ridge will allow temperatures to return to the 60s and low 70s Thursday.

Another cold front will moves through Friday dropping temperatures back into the 50s with scattered rain showers by the weekend.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: