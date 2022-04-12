Weather Forecast: Scattered snow and cold Tuesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a cold day across the northern Rockies with temperatures running around 20-25 degrees below normal. It will still be breezy today, however, not nearly as windy as yesterday. All the high wind warnings have expired, except for the Flathead and Mission Valleys where gusty winds will continue through the morning. The high wind warning here will expire at 9 am.

Light snow showers will continue through the morning for west-central and southwest Montana. Difficult travel will continue over the passes and for locations further east closer towards the divide.

Snow will come to and end, but chilly temperatures remain Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, record low temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings across western Montana.

Wednesday Thursday

April 13 April 14

-------------------------------------------------

Location Forecast/Record Forecast/Record

Missoula 17 / 21 (1978) 16 / 20 (2014)

Butte 5 / 10 (2001) 2 / 10 (1945)

Kalispell 17 / 14 (1968) 14 / 12 (1935)

Our next system will bring snow showers back to the forecast Friday and Saturday. Temperatures remain below average with high remaining in the 40s to end the week and start the weekend.