Weather Forecast: Scattered snow and cool again Friday

MISSOULA - Scattered rain and snow showers will continue this afternoon for areas across western Montana.

Temperatures remain below normal with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s Friday.

An unstable atmosphere will allow some scattered snow showers or graupel showers to develop Friday afternoon.

High pressure builds in just in time for the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

This high pressure looks to be short lived, as models are pointing to cooler temperatures along with more rain and snow as we start next week.

