Weather Forecast: Scattered snow showers continue this afternoon

MISSOULA - Scattered snow showers continue this afternoon for western Montana. Some bands of snow could bring bursts of moderate to heavy snow.

However, impacts remain in the mountains as valley ground conditions remain too warm for much accumulation.

A brief break from the precipitation sets up Thursday with dry weather and highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 40s to mid-50s Friday and Saturday.

A few scattered showers remain possible on both days, however, models have trended downwards with this.

Most of the precipitation is expected to fall in the mountains with valleys remaining mostly dry, other than a few light rain showers.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the next week and even beyond with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Models have cooled temperatures considerably for the start of next week.

Instead of a strong high pressure ridge building, models now have a low pressure system moving in Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Monday and 40s Tuesday with valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow showers.