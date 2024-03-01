Weather Forecast: Scattered snow through the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures are running in the 30s with mostly to partly cloudy skies today around Western Montana.

Our next weather system will bring another round of snow Friday night into Saturday.

Snow looks to be most widespread across Northwest Montana with 1"-to-3" possible in the valleys.

The valleys of west-central and Southwest Montana could receive around 1" or less of snow.

Active weather looks to stick around into next week with off-and-on light snow and temperatures remaining in the 30s through around Wednesday of next week.

