Weather Forecast: Scattered storms and hot Wednesday

MISSOULA — Another hot day around western Montana with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Thunderstorms will again develop, starting in southwest Montana this afternoon and working into northwest Montana by this evening.

Expect a similar set up again Thursday with temperatures running a degree or two cooler and storms confined to southwest Montana.

A trough of low pressure sets up Friday and continues into the weekend, this will bring cooler air as highs drop into the upper 70s to mid 80s Friday then 60s and 70s for the weekend.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday as well.