Nature Grove Fire burns 300 acres east of Hamilton, evacuation warnings in effect

HAMILTON — A lightning strike ignited a wildfire that has grown to 300 acres east of Hamilton.

The Nature Grove Fire started Sunday and is burning just south of Skalkaho Highway near the Black Bear Campground. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for residents east of the 1800 block on both sides of Skalkaho Highway.

Firefighters are actively working to protect homes and secure the western edge of the fire. A crew is also widening a Forest Service road to improve access to the area.

Aircraft dropped fire retardant yesterday to build a defensive line. Helicopters will continue dropping water on the flames today. A water scooper plane may pull water from Lake Como, and officials are asking people to use caution when recreating near the lake.

Weather could complicate firefighting efforts this week. Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. Those storms are not expected to bring much rain but could bring wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Fire leaders plan to hold a community meeting to discuss the fire and evacuation warnings. The meeting will take place either Wednesday or Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Grange on South First Street in Hamilton. Officials will post the exact date on the Discover Bitterroot Facebook page tonight.

Forest Service Road 75 is closed from Highway 38 to the junction of Forest Service Road 720. FS Roads 720 and 711 remain closed. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in effect over the Nature Grove Fire. Flying any aircraft, including drones (UAS), is prohibited.

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