Weather Forecast: Scattered storms return Friday

MISSOULA — Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures and breezy winds for your Thursday.

The main impact with the winds will be choppy lake conditions on Flathead Lake.

Not nearly as widespread compared to earlier in the week, however, we will bring back shower and thunderstorms opportunities Friday and Saturday.

Storms will be most likely along and south of the I-90 corridor Friday then move to all of western Montana Saturday.

Temperatures remain pleasant into next week with highs mostly in the 70s and 80s.